it finally knows the identity of the new companion of the actress

While it has just celebrated its 30-year-old, Emma Watson has always been pretty secretive about his love life. Yet, last October, she delivered a interview truth magazine Vogue British in which she was to be single : “It took me a lot of time, but I’m really happy now. I call it be its own partner.” Since her separation with her ex-boyfriend, Chord Overstreet, she owned up to what point the social pressure was strong for a young woman of her age : “If you have not built a home, if you have no husband, if you don’t have a baby and do you celebrate your 30 years, and if you’re not sufficiently stable in your career, that you continue to try to let it go… it involves a lot of anxiety.” But, since this interview, it seems that the unforgettable Hermione Granger has found love…

A handsome stranger

After several appearances in the streets of London last December with a mysterious young man, the Daily Mail revealed on April 27, the identity of the person who has stolen the heart of the actress. According to the tabloid british, it is Leo Alexander Robinsona contractor in california 30 years of age, unknown to the general public. And it would be serious since the Daily Mail understands that Emma Watson has already introduced her new boyfriend to her parents. “Emma and Leo have done everything in their power to keep this relationship privatereports a source cited by the tabloid. Leo has left all the social networks to try to protect their romance. But his close relationship with Emma has not gone unnoticed by his colleagues of the period, who were surprised to see Leo in the arms of a famous actress.” This is in any case a information that ruined the last hopes of the fans da saga Harry Potter see Hermione adored as a couple with Tom Felton. A rumor that does not date from yesterday, but had been recently revived by the statements of Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley, on their complicity of yesteryear : “There was always something between them, there was like a little flame, a spark. But we were all children. It was like any flirtation of youth.” Become an adult, Emma Watson, who has never hidden that she had had a soft spot for Tom Felton in the past, now seems to be very happy in the arms of her boyfriend’s american…