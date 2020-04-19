“It fits or doesn’t fits… mother!”: congratulations Giancarlo Maldonado to Atlante

Giancarlo Maldonado, the former scorer of the Atlantean, congratulated the club for its 104-year anniversary.

The venezuelan, retired soccer recently, she recalled images of their step-by mexican soccer.

Congratulations to the gave through their social networks.

The words of Giancarlo Maldonado

“Happy 104 years, Foals. Wherever you are, you will always be part of my life”, published by the former striker.

“The story continues, with them square or do not square up… mother!”, closed Maldonado.

Happy 104 years foals no matter where you are you will always be part of my life the story continues, they fit or they fit … the mother! #potrodehuesocolorado 🐴⚽️🏆 https://t.co/4V81ImxBzj — Giancarlo Maldonado (@9Gmaldonado) April 19, 2020

Maldonado scored 25 goals in the 2007-08 season, leading the Atlantean to the title of the Opening.

Was in its first phase until 2009, assigned, then Xerez Spanish.

He had other, short steps with the Foals of Iron, between 2009-10, 2010-12 and 2017-18.

In Mexico, Maldonado also played with Atlas in the 2011-12,m, scoring two goals, and with the Alebrijes in the League of Ascent 2016-17.

The difficult time of Atlante

Foals of Iron of the Atlas mountains passing through a difficult time, since the League of Ascent it will be played for five years.

The decision arose out of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The teams in the League of Ascent are in talks to determine the pattern to follow.

The original publication

This is the publication of Giancarlo Maldonado in his account of Instagram.

The venezuelan reminds me of the best way to Quintana Roo.