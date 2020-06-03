It has been rediscovered for you … Frida, a painting of a broken body

“His work is acid and tender, hard as steel and as fragile as the wings of a butterfly…” (Diego Rivera, husband of Frida from the movie).

An explosion of emotions and colors. It is in plans to be restless and colorful as the Life of mexican painter Frida Kahlo is interpreted in the cinema by director Julie Taymor in the film” Frida “, released in 2002 and inspired by the book of Hayden Herrera (publisher: Harper & Row, 1983).

It was in this explosion that Salma Hayek takes the skin of the young painter, communist-look deliciously hard. It paints the portrait fascinating of this artist. Legendary icon of the past century. Frida Kahlo was born at the beginning of the Twentieth century in the district of Coyocãn in Mexico. It was only after a serious bus accident that the young girl’s form only to the paint.

It

Inherits certainly talent of his father, German photographer. She says immediately, mixing humor and sarcasm in his works. The director makes us cross through surreal effects original these various paints surprising.

Frida Kahlo, it is the explosion of a body of a woman who suffers, damaged by the illness and by life. The artist tames the pain young after a polio leaving one leg atrophied, and then this bus accident that tears apart his bones.

It is

Alfred Molino in the role of Diego Rivera, which accompanies him through the

tumults of his life. Husband unfaithful while in love, he offers her a mad love

and passionate. He initiated the young woman in the art of love, with pain, giving

his character, a devouring unsettling. The

Biopic “Frida” immerses us in the tumultuous life and

ambitious that leads the artist, his tender youth in the heyday of his work and

of his life.

The scenario is very close to reality, make use of the talents of Selma Hayek : that one would be extracted from the paintings of Frida. She plays in a fascinating way and with a lot of intensity a life that is as ambitious as painful.