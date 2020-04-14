it has delivered one million euros of medical supplies to hospitals in ireland

Conor McGregor

The former champion of UFC and Conor McGregor, world-renowned, has kept his promise to provide assistance for the medical supplies in his country of origin.

Everyone knows “The well-known“ And something remarkable that the Irish have done, is to help prevent the coronavirus, where he asked the inhabitants of the country to make the segregation more seriously, as well as increased security measures and more movements to fight against the pandemic.

Last month, the former champion of two divisions UFC had an interaction with the minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe. In its response to the president, McGregor He promised to give 1 million euros in the equipment of individual protection. Now, everything seems to indicate that the equipment has already been delivered.

In a series of Tweets published yesterday. Conor I send trucks, masks, and medical supplies to various hospitals in the country.

McGregor He urged the country not to travel, in particular air, as this had also been promised, in addition to ask the country to mobilize the army to help maintain the controls of quarantine. I also recommend the country stop the construction projects until the end of the insulation.

However, the delivery of large quantities of medical supplies will likely have a much more significant impact: Hospitals all over the world are experiencing a shortage of necessary medical equipment to do their work safely and with less risk of getting or transmitting the sars coronavirus to other..

At the end of this article, Ireland have 10,647 cases of coronavirus, with 365 deaths. This is an increase of cases since McGregor He called in a video of military mobilization, and a significant increase in deaths after the request.