It historic! Barcelona will sell the naming rights to the Camp Nou to combat the coronavirus

In this tough stage that the world has lived for some months, any help will always be well received but the act of the Barcelona it is to stand up and applaud. The’ Culés’ sold for the first time the rights of the name of the Camp Nou in order to raise money and help fight the coronaviruscreating a fund that is expected to be able to help the population. Bravo!

This morning the Barcelona made official this decision through a statement via its website and social networks, where they announced that the name of the Camp Nou will be available for sponsors who want to make use of it (only for a year) so as to create a fund against the coronavirus.

Barcelona will yield the name of the Camp Nou the ‘Foundation Ship’ to that along the season 2020-21 can make use of it and that this is open to sponsors, hoping to find a good deal to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Jordi Cardoner values the assignment of the ‘title rights’ of the Camp Nou to the @FundacioFCB to fight against the Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/XbLn9yzUql — FC Barcelona (since 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) April 21, 2020

“The club gives this asset to put a name to the Camp Nou for the first time in its history as the title rights is a commercial asset that the Club had not exploited up until now. The intention is to create a fund that will be divided in the following way: one part will be dedicated to a project on the COVID-19 driven by the own sponsor, and the rest is shared between other projects that are being developed in parallel”, said the Barcelona.

Eye, it should be noted that since the Camp Nou was opened in September 1957 I had never done something similar. Always had this name, it was something ‘untouchable’ within the FC Barcelona but now that the situation calls for it you have to take drastic measures.

Although the naming rights will be offered for sale to a sponsor, similarly it is important to mention that will not disappear the name as such, because that will be followed by the name of the brand. Example: Camp Nou Sopitas or Sopitas Camp Nou; the sponsor will accompany the name of the stadium.