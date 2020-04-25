“It is a con**ry ! “: Emma Watson denounces the fantasy of the ideal couple

“The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy, and implicitly understandable, and that you are made for each other, it is a con**ry. It is impossible ! “said Emma Watson at the magazine “Teen Vogue “Tuesday. Asked about his vision of a romantic relationship, the actress of 29 years, which announced “to be in a relationship with herself” 4 November last, has blasted the traditional model of the heterosexual couple. “For me, the couples that do not necessarily follow the traditional models require a greater level of communication and consent. This requires real conversations, and an agreement on the division of tasks and responsibilities that may be you do not feel the need to have, or should need if you follow the traditional stereotypes “, has pointed the finger at the actress.

The star feminist, engaged in the struggle for the rights of women through its role as ambassador of the united nations, has hailed the relations, LGBTQ+, ” the healthiest because they require to sit down and agree “, she estimated. ” [Ces relations] agree on things between themselves, in opposition to the presuppositions and expectations that we have for them, ” said Emma Watson. For the actress, the community of LGBTQ+ is well ahead on the issues of equality and respect. “They know all of the concept of consent,” says the actress. “We can use them as models; these relationships are models that really help “.

The pressure exerted on women

Emma Watson is back on the expression ” to be in a relationship with herself “, that she has used to qualify his report of the benevolent in itself, in the face of the pressure imposed on women. “At the approach of my 30 years, I feel this incredible, sudden anxiety and pressure that I should be married, have children or move into a home,” she explained. “I needed to have used this expression to express what I couldn’t possible in our language,” concluded the actress.