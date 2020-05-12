“It is a horror” : why the album cult of Céline Dion was “aghast” its director

In march 1995, the month of his 27th birthday, Celine Dion offers a 13th album to his fans. “Them” would become the disc in the French language the most sold in the world. Thanks to his hits ” For you to love me again “, “I’ll go where thou goest” and ” I know not “, to name only a few, it is sold in France to more than a million copies and won two Victoires de la musique. In the world, 10 million of CD are released.

In the columns of the Paris this Sunday, the director and coarrangeur of the disk, Erick Benzi, testifies. When Jean-Jacques Goldman – that will be very close to the singer – the calls for him to propose to work with him and Celine Dion, he does not know what to answer. “Me, I did not know (…) at the time, I had large gaps in the French song “, he remembers.

“Everything is crushed “

Finally, the recording of the album – which René Angelil took part – took place without any quack to the greatest happiness of Erick Benzi. “He would have been able to last more than four days so it was perfect. I discovered one of the five greatest singers in the world “, he said. Then, it is Humberto Gatica, sound engineer of Michael Jackson that is in charge of the mix of titles. “When I discovered the mix, it is a horror. Everything is overwritten, the voice is so strong that all of our subtleties, our effects have disappeared… I am aghast “. With the benefit of hindsight, Erick Benzi recognises his error of judgement. “You know what ? When one has reached the 6 million albums sold, I found it very well, mix! “, he joked finally.

