“It is a pity that this is not the perfect end”

All good things have an end!!! And no reason for that Game of Thrones no exception to the rule. Much to the chagrin of fans of the series of heroic fantasy, imagined by George R. R. Martin, disconsolate since Daenerys, Cersei, John Snow and others have definitely dropped the curtain. But the end of a piece of fiction that we so loved can only leave something to be desired…

Among the many unhappy, a voice still heard : that ofEmilia Clarke. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph Stellar, the interpreter of Daenerys hangs in the defence of David Benioff and D. B. Weissthe two creators of the series. “It is a pity that this is not the perfect ending that people were hoping for, explains Emilia Clarke, but I really think that we would never have made everyone happy. […] The only thing that really has me pained, is that David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] are very good friends, and it is to them that I have a broken heart.”

As to what the actress thought of the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke says : “I was too busy concentrating on my own reactions to really pay too much attention, or not at all.”

