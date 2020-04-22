It is a sign of strength seeking help for mental health

2020-04-22 02:30:06

Demi Lovato says that it is a “sign of strength” seeking help for your mental health in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

Demi Lovato says that it is a “sign of strength” seeking help for your mental health.

The “Sorry, not sorry” helps to kick-start the Fund for the mental health – which raises funds to support four different organizations to help people protect their mental health in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

She said: “It is so important for people to have these lines because sometimes you feel really alone and you don’t know to turn or who to talk to. You are afraid that these thoughts you have are too dark, and you need guidance. This is where this comes into play. This can help people in difficulty. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength. Often, our society tells us that if we ask for help we are weak . But the strongest thing that someone can do is make the first step to get help, regardless of its form. ”

And the singer, 27-year-old – who has had his own battles with mental health in the past – really liked to focus on the positive aspects of the lockout, and has even found a new hobby, photography.

She told People magazine: “I exercise and I take a walk. I like to walk my dogs. I did yoga at the beginning, but I fell. I would do it again. Meditate … anything that helps you focus and concentrate, it really is good for you. Every time I go to walk my dog, I take pictures of things in nature. I was talking yesterday to a friend who is a photographer and I said to myself: “I think I” m starting to really love photography! This could be a new hobby for me. “

Keywords: Demi Lovato

Return to the flow

.