There is little, Demi Lovato learned of the death of his great father. In the duel, the young man has decided to pay tribute to him by posting a message, as well as a several pictures of the last of the networks. Someone says to you !

(function(w,d) {

var i=w. invibes=w. invibes||{};

I. uc=0;

I. prod=2464;

var s=d. createElement(‘script’);

s. type=’text/javascript’;

s. async=true;

s. src=”https://k.r66net.com/GetLink”;

d. head.appendChild(s);

})(window,document);



Stéphane Plaza does a touching tribute to his deceased mother

4 years after the death of his mother, who died of cancer, Stéphane Plaza has decided to publish a moving message to pay tribute to the woman who has most affected their lives.

I was going to post then the photo of a margarita, and accompanied the latter to a legend full of nostalgia and love. Then we read :” Memory… is the presence in the absence, it is the word in the silence, it is the return without end a past of happiness to which the heart gives immortality. Mom if they still exist, is because paradise is situated in the one of those who have loved much. It is said, there is always an open window at the end of the sentence. I lit a candle for you, I know will also be informed of the outcome of my journey. “

Also read Celine Dion : its very special to her deceased mother

Demi Lovato pays tribute to her grandfather, who died

It is the night of the 1st and 2nd of July that the great father of the beloved Demi Lovato, Perry Hart, has died. And the young man has decided to express his emotion through a message in tribute to his grandfather.

She shared a series of photos accompanied with a caption where he explained the difficult situation in which was his family at this time, especially with the pandemic. She regrets that he could not receive the accolades it deserves due to the regulations on the burial of the dead.

The interpreter of ” Sorry, not sorry “, then said : “I woke up with the news that my grandfather Perry died this morning. He has been sick in the last few years, even despite the fact that I’m relieved that he is no longer suffering, it still hurts to think that our family is not going to be able to say goodbye with a funeral appropriate for a given period of time. But it is the reality during this pandemic. This man loved FIERCELY to God and was one of the best preachers I have had the privilege of seeing the spread of the word of God. I love you grandfather. I feel that we have not taken more pictures together, but I have so many memories that make me smile until we meet again some day. Rest in peace. I love you. “

Also read the Death of Kobe Bryant : why is his wife Vanessa has blocked the fans in social networks ?