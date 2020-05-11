It is already Halloween at the White House for Donald and Melania Trump

On Monday, Donald and Melania Trump have distributed candy to children for Halloween at the White House.

Third Halloween in the White House for Donald and Melania Trump. On Monday, the us president and his wife have distributed candy to children living in Washington, or whose parents are military. Costume, small have entertained the presidential couple, american, who appeared smiling after an outing eventful Sunday. Come to attend a baseball game in Washington, d.c., Donald Trump was copiously booed and hissed by the audience, who shouted “Lock him up”, or “keep it” in the light getting to the forum. Under investigation in view of a procedure of impeachment, the american president has never been popular with the population of Washington DC : there was obtained 4.1% of the vote, compared with 90.9% for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election of 2016.

A few hours earlier, he had taken the word to the White House to confirm the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of the terrorist group islamic State, who blew himself up during a u.s. raid conducted in the north of Syria. After describing, with great detail, the military operation, the us president has assured consider sharing a video of the procedure, which he followed live from the Situation Room of the White House.