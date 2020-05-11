“It is as if it had always been there”

Successful parent of two children, Sandra Bullock confided to the microphone of the show Access Hollywood to talk about the arrival of his latest little one, Laila.

It is one of the actresses most bankables and the most popular of the sphere of hollywood. At the age of 51, Sandra Bullock is also a woman in full bloom and filled in his private life. Mother of a little Louis Bardo 6-year-old she had adopted, in 2010, the american star has recently expanded the family with the arrival of a small-Laila (3 and a half years). In December, she formalized moreover, this happy event on the cover of the magazine “People”. “I present to you my daughter,” revealed-it.

“Nothing has changed and everything has changed at once”

Weeks later, the star of the film “Gravity” has agreed to talk about her new happiness. Approached Wednesday by the cameras of the show Access Hollywood behind-the-scenes of the ceremony of People’s Choice Awards, where she has been nominated as “best actress”, the one that now shares the life of the photographer Bryan Randall has admitted that her daughter has “always been part of his family. “It is as if it had always been present. It is as if Louis had always expected. Nothing has changed and everything has changed at once, but nothing is different,” she confided.

Launched, Sandra Bullock has also referred to the traits of character of his daughter, who seems to have a personality that is well soaked. “There’s a lot more noise in the home. It is so much more noisy, because she has a voice that carries. It is to become a singer, or a judge. Someone who will order things with his voice,” she says, amused.