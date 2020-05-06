It is as well as Bill Skarsgard would look like the Joker in The Batman, according to Fanart

Despite the fact that The Batman has had to stop production because of the coronavirus, all the DC fans put their hopes on the movie to be played by Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves. The more that people want to see something similar or superior to Joker.

Much has been said about this film, but more importantly, it will show the Bat Man-stage youngest in full training detective. In this sense, the film promises to be more of a black style, and his director, said that more villains will appear in the film, such as The Riddle, Catwoman and The Penguin. But now, a graphic designer has decided to go further and imagine Bill Skarsgard (IT) as the Joker perfect for Batman Pattinson.

William Gray, the name of this geniecillo, imagine Bill Skarsgard as a Joker is completely wild and out of Arkham Asylum itself, and the truth is that it looks spectacular.

It is difficult for the film the Batman to turn to this side of the Joker completely disturbed by its black color and even up to now, it has been said that the enemy cap will not appear in the film Matt Reeves. We will thus not Wild for the moment, but there is also talk of a possible incorporation of Johnny Depp as the Joker in the world of DC.

Anyway, what do you think of this characterization of Bill Skarsgard as the Joker?

