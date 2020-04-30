it is close to Jennifer Lawrence !

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate. The actor turns the page and it will bring more and more of Jennifer Lawrence.

Several weeks ago, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to separate. The two stars are trying to rebuild their lives each on their side.

Fans of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were shocked when they learned the separation of the two stars. Indeed, the singer and the actor were married there a little over a year. Then, this year, they have celebrated their 10 years of life together. And then, on the social networks they were beautiful declarations of love. Nevertheless, in the intimacy, nothing was going between them.

Miley Cyrus was the first to turn the page with Liam Hemsworth. In fact, a few days after the announcement of their separation, she was with another girl. Miley has spent her holiday with Kaitlynn Carter, and they go out together. The actor has struggled to digest the news. Nevertheless, it is time for him to move forward. Thus, for several days, it would be very close to Jennifer Lawrence. The two actors spend time together and they talk a lot.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, soon to be as a couple ?

For many years now that Jennifer Lawrence knows Liam Hemsworth. The two actors have played together in Hunger Games. Now that Liam is no longer with Miley Cyrus, Jennifer decided to resume the contact with the man. Thus, it would become her new confidant !“Jennifer helps Liam to go ahead since his separation from Miley. She sends him messages and calls him later in the evening “Explained the media NW

Then, if we are to believe the same media, Jennifer Lawrence has always had a soft spot for Liam Hemsworth. Thus, it could be that she is trying to get closer to him. However, this information is intended to amazing. In fact, the actress is already engaged to Cooke Maroney. Their story is rather serious and the actress is discreet about his private life. Moreover, the media Gossip Cop has already denied the possible reconciliation between the ex of Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence !

Tags : Jennifer Lawrence – liam hemsworth – Liam Hemsworth couple – liam Hemsworth divorce – Liam Hemsworth miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus – Miley Cyrus couple – miley cyrus liam hemsworth