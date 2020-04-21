it is filmed in a full course of Yoga, obviously not very comfortable, and it is hilarious !

At this moment, still and always, only one word order : stay home ! Then, everyone attends as best he can, and some share of these the time new. And Cristiano Ronaldo did-he posted a lovely photo in bed, in the family, while Bruce Willis did not hesitate to shave the head of his daughter Rumer. Closer to home, some have decided to take life on the good side, such as Franck Dubosc and its parody videos well felt, the last of which featured a certain Patrick Chirac. For others, the situation is more delicate, such as Marine Lorphelin, separated from his beloved, and who sent him a tender declaration for his birthday. Will Smith, him, is the face any other problem…

Early, delicate yoga for Will Smith

With the american actor, the show is never far away, as if he had conquered the public of Daily and the internet last January or when it was replayed a scene from the Prince of Bel-Air Tyra Banks at the beginning of April. In its latest publication on Instagram, the american actor explains that he is confined, “under quarantine” as he says, and that yoga would be a great help in the face of anxiety. Until then, no worries. The case becomes complicated when Will, in the private courtyard, discover the exercises proposed by the teacher. “Ca, I can’t do that”, “I can’t do it“, “it, I can do it“says the actor, obviously not quite comfortable. “It’s supposed to crack like that ?“, he finally asked, slightly worried ! To reassure all lovers of yoga beginner like him !

Jamie Foxx leaves a comment imaged…

At the beginning of the video, Will Smith explains that it is on the advice of her daughter Willow that it is launched in the yoga. It must be said that he is the father of a large family and the clan Smith is regularly the buzz. This new publication on the networks, in any case, react to it, starting with Jamie Foxx, who has published two bare feet by way of comment. Without doubt a transposition of the expression “the fingers of feet in range“.