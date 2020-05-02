“It is galvanized”: Ivanka Trump reacts to the indictment of his father

During an interview on Face the Nation (television program american policy, Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of the american president Donald Trump, has reacted to the indictment of his father, explaining that it has “galvanized” him and his constituents. It also submits that it is “the first indictment of the purely partisan”.

In the aftermath of impeachment history, Donald Trump urged Thursday the us Senate dominated by a republican to take charge of her trial in impeachment to ensure him an acquittal fast.

“I want a trial immediately!” tweeted the billionaire republican, became the third president of the United States formally impeached by the House of representatives, after having denounced “HARASSMENT PRESIDENTIAL”.

The house voted Wednesday in favor of his “impeachment” for “abuse of power” and “obstacle to the smooth running of the Congress” in the case of ukraine.

But the debates and the result is reflected in the division extreme of the political class and, above all, of the country in the face of this president who, for three years breaks all the codes and feeds all the controversy: almost all of the democrats, a majority in the lower house of parliament, approved his dismissal in the trial, when all the republicans opposed it.

“100% of republican votes”

This is what people are talking about. The republicans are united as ever!”, was excited Donald Trump, who was able to join him for a party rather hostile at his big splash in politics.

He then announced that one of only three elected democrats who had voted against the indictment, Jeff Van Drew, had joined the ranks of republicans. At his side in the oval Office, the defector has promised his “unstinting support” to the president.

This unit, the ex-real estate mogul wants to make it a force at the time of facing a trial, potentially humiliating, and, above all, to campaign for his re-election during the presidential election of November 2020.

Because the republicans control the Senate which is responsible, according to the Constitution, to judge.

In this process more political than judicial, that is l'”impeachment”, a new arm of iron therefore undertakes to set the rules of the future trial.