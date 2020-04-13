It is more expensive than Neymar and Messi! Going to your club but they ask for 227 million

It is pretty much a fact that Harry Kane is going to the Tottenham Hotspurs. The front is planted and until the manifest, openly, something that turned on the alarms in the club and that is why we now begin to prepare to sell their player franchise.

“I love the ‘Spurs’, always love the ‘Spurs’, but I’ve always said that if you do not feel we are going in the direction of correct I’m ready to leave. I am not someone who is all for the simple fact of doing it. I’m a player and ambitious, I want to become a ‘top'”, lanz Kane a few weeks ago.

And as was expected, Real Madrid est at the foot of the can, like the PSG and Juventus. However, what nobody expected was that Tottenham already put price and those who want to, ought to do the transfer ms side of the story: 227 million euros.

For Tottenham, sell Kane to be a break as pas with Bale, says the Daily Mirror. Now, the employer of Daniel Levy, that it is difficult to negotiate, expected to offers for Kane. There will be some club in terms of paying for this madness?