‘It is one thing to be dumb and another offender’; Valdano on Ronaldinho

Jorge Valdano it is one of the authoritative voices in the football at the global level, due to their extensive track record in the courts, the microphones and the lyrics. That is why we now are referred to Ronaldinho and the recent scandals that have suffered and that led him to be little more than a month in jail in Paraguay.

In his weekly column in the journal The Countrythe argentine asked to leave the judging to Dinho for your legal problems.

“Ronaldinho was a few weeks in jail. If the level of crime media outside the Ronaldinhothe whole world should be a prison. It is one thing to be “silly”, as defined by its attorney, and other criminal”wrote Valdano.

The above, derived from the statements of Adolfo Marin, attorney of the brazilian Paraguay and who took the case for the crime of falsification of documents.

“Justice has not understood that Ronaldinho I did not know that he was committing a crime because they did not understand that we were given some fake documents, he is foolish,” said Marin to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

32 DAYS PRISONER

The past April 7, the global soccer star came out of the jail where he was held in Asunción after paying a bail of $ 1.6 million.

Now the former player of Querétaro will be on house arrest, which the judge of criminal guarantees, Gustavo Amarilla, indicated that it will comply in a hotel in the paraguayan capital, and with police surveillance.