“It is one thing to be ‘dumb’, as defined by its attorney, and other criminal”: Valdano

Exfutbolista argentino, today writer and commentator, asked to leave alone the brazilian, “the only place where Ronaldinho behaved as a subversive was on the court.”

The life extracancha during and after the career of Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, Ronaldinho, he was always wrapped between criticism and controversies, but for the also exfutbolista Jorge Valdano, the attacks the brazilian has been out of line.

“Ronaldinho was a few weeks in jail. If the level of crime media outside of Ronaldinho, the whole world should be a prison. Jorge Valdano pic.twitter.com/s6Jtyey0iz — Joga Bonito (@Futbolenestado5) April 12, 2020

“Ronaldinho was a few weeks in jail. If the level of crime media outside of Ronaldinho, the whole world should be a prison. It is one thing to be ‘dumb’, as defined by its attorney, and another offender. Left in peace to Ronaldinho”, wrote the argentine in a middle of madrid.

Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assiswere prisoners more than a month in the Special unit of Paraguay by entering this nation with fake passportsa crime that the justice guarani qualified to be a “punishable act against the interests of the Republic of paraguay”.

Ronaldinho is arrested in Paraguay for possession of false documents. In his passport it says that it is paraguayan 🇵🇾 and in the meantime the police will take a picture with him. Imagine being a prisoner and in your own cell will bring the very Ronaldinho. The dream of the pibe. pic.twitter.com/Gy6nWS6iBT — Don Soccer (@DonFutboI) March 5, 2020

The defense of the brazilians failed on more than one occasion in their attempts to achieve freedom, or the house arrestbecause even the paraguayan authorities rejected a property valued at almost 800 thousand dollars.

It was not until last Monday that, after receiving a bail of one million 600 dollars (800 thousand for each defendant), a judge awarded the house arrest “Dinho” and his brother, those who remain in a hotel Asuncion to continue, in collaboration with the legal process.

“As with so many footballers in brazil, for him life was always a party, and the football game that exaggerates the life, a feast to the square. In the only place where Ronaldinho behaved as a subversive it was within a pitch”, he concluded Valdanochampion with the Selection of Argentina in the World cup Mexico 86.

