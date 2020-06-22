It is really a gag reel of Leslie Knope Amy Poehler and Ron Swanson Nick Offerman Do?

When a movie or television program that presents a “gag reel with several scenes of people blowing their lines or, in general, are very stupid, it is often a sign that the film or television program is not really as fun. But NBC’s Parks and Recreation was an exception.

The series starring Amy Poehler, which lasted for seven seasons and had a meeting at the beginning of this year, was actually quite famous for its reels of gag – to the point that the people compiling the best lists about them. There is a moment of the gag reel that is so legendary, that may or may not exist.

I spoke with “Parks and recreation”?

The series was originally centered on Leslie Knope, deputy director of the department of parks and e = recreation of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The incident of incentives of the series occurs when the nurse Ann Perkins demands that the construction pit next to her house fills up after her boyfriend, Andy Dwyer, fell down and broke his legs. Leslie has the goal of transforming the pit into a park, despite resistance from his own colleague, the director of parks Ron Swanson.

The show was co-created by Greg Daniels, who had directed The Office, and Mike Schurr, who was a writer on The Office and is going to follow to create The Good Place. The folder was to make a spin-off of The Office, but even if the two programs deal with tangled bureaucracy, the designers have tried to ensure that Parks and Recreation is highlighted with a style of improvisation loose of a style that left the place to a lot of things changed. the gags of the cuff.

This may seem hard to believe now, given its strong popularity, but Parks and Recreation has never been a great success, according to the Nielsens. The show never ranked above the number 96 in the ranking, which has intrigued the producers of the program. Now, as another comedy for NBC, which has never been a community of juggernauts, Parks and Recreation, has a new breath with the episodes aired on Netflix.

How was the chemistry with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman?

Insider has compiled a list of fun facts about the show, and one of them focused on the characters of Poehler and Nick Offerman. Poehler has appeared in Parks and Recreation, after his step on Saturday Night Live, while the show was the concert on tv Offerman. His characters tend to be hit the head, Ron believer in small government – a position that goes against the grain of a job in an office managed by the government.

When the cast appeared at Paleyfest 2013, Poehler has spoken of it and of the characters of Offerman. She said: “When a program is started, you have to sort of blow a little. “This is a show … about two types of people … Ron and Leslie were very Mary [Tyler Moore] and Lou Grant type of relationship. ”

The relationship has become much warmer than the Moore’s and Grant’s. Or at least, that is what Poehler said. Offerman said that Leslie and Ron were never intended to be romantic, but Poehler responded: “I would say that, each year, there is a scene just for the gag where Leslie and Ron are distinguishable. “

Schur adds: “And it never makes the gag because it is super unpleasant to see. “

Sometimes, the reels of gags are funnier than the show

While the drums of the gag are part of the appeal of Parks and Recreation, in other shows and movies, which tend to be a kind of dressing room. In the best of the reels of gags will improve the success of a comedy. At the worst, they want the public to know which are seen on the reels of gags in place of the real.

Looper was written in the rolls of gags that are better than the movies of the joints, including Suicide Squad, the Twilight, and the vehicle villain Gerard Butler and Katherine Heigl, The Ugly Truth. One of the favorites of Looper was Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who plays no doubt very different now than in 2005. One can only wonder what would have resembled that of the cylinders of gags of parks and recreation if Ron and Leslie were an item. Pohler and Offerman would have done.