“it is simply the right opportunity”

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Rob Gronkowski planted the seed of returning to the NFL when he played ‘a few passes’ with Tom Brady two months ago.

He said to the quarterback six times winner of the Super Bowl that had a cosquilla play again if “the right opportunity” presents itself.

Brady, about to become a free agent and signing a two-year contract and $ 50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I was more than intrigued.

“We had a small conversation. There was No pressure on any of the sides. Just played a few sets,” said Gronkowski on Wednesday, a day after the Units were completed the deal to acquire the four-fold wing closed All-Pro.

“We seldom talk about on what would be his decision or mine. But yes we speak of… I’m thinking of lighting the fire under me once more. I told him I was definitely interested in the decision to take… even if you go back to the Patriots… there is a possibility that I re-connect,” added Gronk. “It was like he initiated the conservation… and it was turned on”.

The storage Units sent a fourth selection –139 overall – to the Patriots in exchange for a seventh pick (241 overall), and Gronkowski, who retired 13 months ago after nine seasons and three championship rings with New England.

“The player of 30 years of age said that you always appreciate and respect the time he spent playing under coach Bill Belichick and owner of the Patriots Robert Kraft, but he is excited to start a new stage with Brady in Tampa.

“I will not sit and say that it is an organization in which it is easy to play,” added Gronkowski on his period with the Patriots. “I know… makes you feel good. Puts you mentally well. Makes you feel good physically. What I learned there, definitely what I will take with me and what I will apply to my daily life”.

Gronkowski was one of the closed wings more dominant in the league with the Pats, completing 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 annotations –third best mark of annotations for a wing closed in NFL history, behind Antonio Gates (116) and Hall-of-Fame Tony Gonzalez (111).

He noted that he retired after helping the Patriots to win the Super Bowl in February 2019 to give your body the chance to heal after numerous injuries during his career.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady were able to important things together with the New England Patriots. Now there is great enthusiasm in the fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty

“He had opportunities to return, which is special… but I always said I wouldn’t do it unless I feel well, healthy and he had the feeling of being ready. This is the time. It was definitely not in the past year. My body needed a break.”

During his nine seasons in New England, the Patriots won nine titles in divisional and played eight games AFC championship, advancing to five Super Bowls. In 16 games that postseason, he caught 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The storage Units have only played 15 games of postseason in 44 years of franchise history, none since 2007.

It is expected that switched with Brady and Gronkowski together to an offense that led the NFL in yards air and it was the third general. The pair of receptors of Pro Bow, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin that they caught 153 passes for 2,490 yards and 17 TD’s last season, is shaping up to be the best that Brady has had to work since the member of the Hall of Fame, Randy Moss, began a phase of three seasons with the Patriots in 2007.

With O. J. Howard and Cameron Brate in the template, the position of wing closed is also considered a fortress, even before it hit Gronkowski.

However, Brady is that he did move to Tampa, where Gronkowski was once the owner of a house, was especially attractive.

Says they stayed in shape and weighed 250 pounds on Wednesday, between 12 and 15 below his normal weight to play.

“Playing with Tom is special… we had good chemistry. Each time we were together, it was like old times. It doesn’t matter if we were not a month or six months apart, just walk out and throw the ball as in a practice either”.

“It was like the appetizer to the main dish. I became hooked when he went to Tampa”, accepted Gronkowski. “I saw what was there, the opportunity to go and play with that kind of offensive. Have open receptors special. They have other great wings closed… it simply is the right opportunity”.