“It is sometimes better in terms of the hearings that the premium”

Your audiences reach up to 8 million viewers, even after the déconfinement… These scores come on you do they ?

Jean-Marc Dumontet : Let’s say that it is at a time when the French are in front of their television, knowing that the exit opportunities are still limited. Beyond that, I note that it is sometimes better, in terms of hearings, that the prime time. This means that one creates an appointment and that we may be in the process of expanding our audience.

The use, now become systematic, the deepfake, or morphing, blending the image of Nicolas, to those of his characters, ” she explains part of this success ?

It was, in any case, find something to bend to the constraints of sanitary ware. Especially that Nicholas found himself ” left to himself “, in his makeshift studio. Usually, there are the ping-pong record with Alessandra Sublet, who, there, no longer exists. They are each on their side, with a lag of two seconds. Hence the idea of moving to a 100 % deepfake, which allows us to involve all the characters possible, such as, for example, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Do you think you do come back soon all the team at TF1 ?

Find our previous conditions, with the plateau that we allow another kind of game, requires the presence of the public. This is not desirable today because of the persistence of health risks. It is thus necessary to continue, for the moment, with the current model : Nicolas in his attic, with just a technician and his director, Stéphane Joly, who improvises all night a little something with him. This spontaneity also allows people to discover the behind-the-scenes. And it is also a way of gaining closeness with the public.

In this regard, how came the idea to arrange the hay loft of Nicolas in the studio ?

At the beginning, I thought I’d turn in one of my theatres (he owns six, including the Théâtre Antoine, in Paris, with Laurent Ruquier, ed.). But, it meant that Nicholas, like Alessandra, to move. A bad signal relative to the population, who were asked to stay at home. Hence the idea, very quickly accepted by everyone, to do everything from home, a fixer, which receives images directly from the régie de TF1.

The president Macron, close to you, and that you have particularly done during the presidential campaign, is not spared. Has he ever complained to you ?

It is necessary to make sense of things. Nicolas can’t mock the President. This would be an act of professional misconduct on his part, as to me to pass off my personal beliefs. And I have a team sufficiently independent to not embarrass yourself with it.

According to professor Didier Raoult, featured these last time, what a character might appear to the antenna ?

With the authors, Philippe Caverivière and Laurent Vassilian, we phone each Friday. And we shall submit our proposals to Nicolas. There, our side awful jojos we would want to be included Laurent Delahousse, to his side ” I look at myself, I’m happy to be here “…

Interview F. Lohézic