“It is the crush of an entire generation !” Find out what the actor had to crack (VIDEO)

The actress Emilia Clarke, famous mother of Dragons series Game of thrones and headliner of Last Christmas (in the cinema on the 27th of November) the new film Paul Feig, has lent itself to the game of our questionnaire cinema. The film that marked his childhood ? It is My Fair Lady with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. The young woman confided to us he discovered it on VHS when she was a little girl and have had a slight obsession to the point of viewing this film at least… 600 times ! The film which breaks the heart every time ? My best enemywithout hesitation. “I can’t stand it so much this movie makes me cry every time ! I don’t know if it is because I am close to my mother. It is a true die heart”says the actress. As to its romance favorite at the cinema, Emilia Clarke we entrust to love You have a mess@ge.

Emilia Clarke reveals, have fallen for an actor

Who was the first crush of actress Emilia Clarke ? He is a famous actor of the series, and not movies. “Zack from Saved by the gong. It is the crush of an entire generation !”she recalls amused. After having fallen for Mark-Paul Gosselaar during her childhood, she falls under the charm of the actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Gosling… in which she admits to still be secretly in love !

The movie that traumatized Emilia Clarke

The biggest fear of the actress Emilia Clarke the cinema took place in front of the film Independence Day. “I am aisles and see this film too much too young”is she says before adding : “I think I was eight or nine years ago”. If she has lied about her age to attend the session, the actress was quickly taken regrets : “The aliens have me traumatized !”. Another film that has not left unscathed Emilia Clarke : Teeth of the sea directed by Steven Spielberg. “This movie has ruined my vision of the sea. I am terrorized by the shark from”, “she says.

His film a Christmas favorite ? The perfect movie for a date ? The one she would like to change the ending or the film that gives him the smile every time… All the tastes and memories of cinema of Emilia Clarke in her interview with POPCORN !