It is the men who lose always: kinship fatal

Celine Dion the unknown, without a doubt, but their songs are a part of the soundtrack of a French novel, very hard, which speaks of the poverty, the cruelty and the violence.



Nathalie Col

The Press

We are in Marseille, in a family in tears : parents addicted to drugs, the father, of belgian origin, Karl, very violent, a mother of algerian origin, Loubna, voluntary victim.

The novel opens with the murder of the father. Who killed him ? It would be one of his three sons ? After all, if you lift a corner of the poster to the wall decor of your room, you can read JVTMP – ” I want to kill my father.”

The novel goes back in time and speaks to us of the constant tension that lives in the apartment dingy in the north of Marseille, a tension that is reminiscent of Bitch Marie-Pier Lafontaine. It is feared that the father, in order to avoid as much as possible to excite their anger.

Between two pairs of overshoes and two schemas of failure, this torturer, who dreams of fame and fortune, easily lagging behind its two seniors in the castings. It should be said that Karel and Hendricka are beautiful, have charisma, not as Mohand, the youngest, born with multiple disabilities. While the mother incubates, his father humiliates him and martyrise more than the other two. Is going to kill almost.

It is the men who lose alwaysRebecca Lighieri

To shake the cage of his children, the father without a heart as the contribution of Céline Dion as an example : a girl born in a modest family, I didn’t even have his own bed, but has become a full-scale star. What is not specified, is that our “Celine” has benefited from the love of his family, he feels non-existent in this dirty house, where the children try to escape as often as they can.

Your refuge : a community of gypsies installed in a slum area to the city limits, in a second family, where you will find friendship, love, acceptance, and a secret buried deep.

It is not a light reading…

Those who are searching for light reading for the season of heat, to look in another place : here, it is in the raw materials, the unbearable.

The sound of IAM, Michael Jackson and the cathedral of Notre-Dame of Paris is bathed in the torrid heat and dust of Marseille. These are from the 80’s and 90’s. Aids, dance and music.

Through the years, the three children to discover the sex and love, remake a life, trying to leave the land toxic they grew up in. All of them have different addresses, but still haunted by the same fear : that the violence inscribed in their genes.

Behind the pseudonym of Rebecca Lighieri, of which this is the third title, it hides the author Emmanuelle Bayamack-Tam, a Price Inter-2019 for your novel Arcadia. Rebecca Lighieri gives you the freedom to write stories to be more dark, with a small side of the fleece. But it is men who lose is always much more than a thriller on holiday. It is a portrait, without complacency, a certain France. What is happening in Marseille, but it could happen anywhere in the Hex. This is the France of the marginalized, of the marginalized, the abandoned children that are built on the margins of society. A book burning, and without mercy, as the July sun.

It is the men who are lost forever, Rebecca Lighieri, P. O. L, 384 pages