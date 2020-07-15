“It is the right time to reduce the speed of a machine that is out of control “

MaintenanceAt 49 years of age, the artistic director of the female line of Louis Vuitton is an iconic figure in French fashion. On the occasion of the presentation of the collection cruise 2021, is exclusively reserved to “The World”, his vision of the post-Covid.

Nicolas Ghesquière (left), in the realization of the presentation Vuitton cruise 2021. Nicolas Krief

A trash can, a printer, an emergency exit, a ladder… the design choice to present the cruise 2021 Vuitton is not trivial. Typically, brands focus on the exotic, or the landscapes of postal card to the stage of these collections of half of the season in a strong commercial potential. But the Covid-19 is spent there. And Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the female line of Louis Vuitton, it has been found that it is natural to show your work in the context in which it took place : studies in paris, the brand, in front of the Pont-Neuf.

“I know that I have to make efforts, such as thinking more “body positive”, to provide more clothing to suit all body shapes “, of Nicolas Ghesquière.

At 49 years of age, Nicolas Ghesquière is an emblematic figure of French fashion. Began an assistant of Jean Paul Gaultier in 1990, and then deployed for fifteen years a vision of the garment strikingly at Balenciaga, a masterpiece of inventiveness and architecture that has placed it among the most talented creators of his generation.

Since 2013, in the malletier who sells flopées bags monogrammés, brings a so demanding and uncompromising. As during the parade in march, where the models wore petticoats wrist volantés with great parkas, ski. “On paper, the idea seems catastrophic, but the look works “, fun designer when we met in his study. That day in July, it is rather in the simplicity : a t-shirt tan / beige Chino khaki, Nike grey. Exclusively for The WorldNicolas Ghesquière gives us his vision of the post-Covid.

This cruise collection has been developed for the containment ?

Nicolas Ghesquière, the Foundation Vuitton, in front of the work “on the Horizon” by Olafur Eliasson, in Paris, in the year 2019. Benoît Peverelli

Everything started normally : in the beginning of the year, I have already released themes, and ordered the materials. After the parade of prêt-à-porter on march 3, I went to united States to prepare for the wedding dress of Emma Stone and the of the Met gala, and then, suddenly, the contention which has been announced in France. I returned to Paris, where I’ve worked through the Zoom with my study. We have developed the ideas, share designs and inspirations by a screen until the time that one was able to go back to the office, and finish the collection in three weeks.

How do these special conditions have influenced your work ?

We used to work in the emergency, to finish at the last minute to capture the moment. No, it was impossible, everything was very well organized, the teams took turns to be able to make clothes at a pace that does not put a person in danger. And it was actually quite serene. We are also confronted with the fact that the buyers failed to enter the exhibition hall, therefore, has been necessary to develop technological tools that will allow them a better view of the products. And has also influenced the collection : typically, one of my brands, is the hybridization, items that do not necessarily go together, but that I can give. There, I felt like lightness.

