“It is what one leaves behind a part of a legacy to a “p*te ?” (VIDEO)

The model Baptiste Giabiconi, was the guest of the fair HQ 40submitted by Jimmy Labeeu and Guillaume Pley, to discuss, among other things, of his book Karl and Iwhich explores his relationship with fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who disappeared in February of 2019, that has made the model of his first heir.

“You are very ambiguous about the content“the surveys Guillaume Pley, “You say, is like a father and a son, in general, ” but our pictures have taken a turn erotic‘”. “In this relationship, and it is for this reason that it is a relationship that has lasted in time, is that it was not based on a relationship erotic, ambiguous, sexually speaking. It was two columns, it is not the relationship of work, etc, where you could actually explore a lot of things in terms of images, and then there was the column where I was in the process of weaving this bond indestructible, if considered, as a link, from a father to a son. Never these two columns interlaced“said the mannequin of 30 years.

Baptiste Giabiconi has also been expressed after the many rumors that suggest that he has had sex with the fashion designer. “There is that dubbed ‘the tomboy, the p*will Karlexplains Guillaume Pley. “It is hyper-violent. I’m between quotation marks used to, I’ve learned to live with. But what bothers me, is for the rest of people who are victims of the same, that you receive this type of messages (…) That is what he has done to be there, is one of the first things that come, slept with… I guarantee that if I slept or if I had had a relationship with Karl Lagerfeld, this relationship would not have lasted, it would have faded very, very quickly (…) And I only have one thing : it is what is left behind a part of a legacy to a “p*te“? defended Baptiste Giabiconi.

Victoria Chailloux