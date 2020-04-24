Justin Bieber is once again become the target of some wags on Twitter. In recent days, perhaps in part because of the containment, the users have a fixation total on the house of the canadian singer-and have found beautiful jokes.

The gigantic villa of Justin Bieber cost him not less than 60,000 dollars per month, but this does not mean that it is an architectural gem. Of many jokes and comparisons – unflattering – circulating on the social networks.

Why does Justin Bieber’s new house look like a food processor? pic.twitter.com/yZ8IcylzWd — Soon-Tzu Speechley 孫子 (@speechleyish) April 6, 2020

On Twitter, the villa circular is compared, among other things, a salad spinner, or other kitchen appliances. “Why the new home of Justin Bieber looks like-does it to a robot cooking ?” wrote someone in a photo montage of the villa next to the device in question, to demonstrate the strong similarity. “Never seen a house more ugly,” says another Tweeters who let themselves be caught in the game.

justin bieber’s living in a community college 😭😭 https://t.co/VomgwkVTwA — 🧚🏾♀️ (@phntmthread) April 5, 2020

Another comparison that arises repeatedly is the one with the architecture cheap universities public or “community colleges” in the United States. “Justin Bieber lives in a college community “, says one, or ” the house of Justin Bieber looks like a community college built by Amazon “. Another sees a pile of CD’s in the building, yet another has a photo of the image in a screen capture of a strategy game, futuristic.