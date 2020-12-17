IT LOOKS LIKE LADY GAGA WILL BE LAUNCHING A SKINCARE LINE FOR SKINCARE

Her increasingly iconic looks and her hair change regularly, perhaps often overshadow the gorgeous skin of Lady Gaga. The pop star shines in all the shots she shares on Instagram, especially in her makeup-free selfies.

The ” Chromatica ” singer just revealed the secret of her glowy skin on Instagram: a personalized skincare routine with products she created herself.

This immediately led fans to think that she wanted to suggest the next launch of a twin skincare line of that make-up of her brand Haus Laboratories.

” The first step to good makeup is #skincare. I’m a super nerdy fairy on this topic. I believe almost all skin problems are caused by damage to the skin barrier and the microbiome, ” Gaga shared in a caption. Boomerang clip with a Christmas filter.

” My trick is to use solutions that rebalance my skin by stopping any inflammation caused by free radicals or products. So … I use products that I develop … exclusively for me. 🤓”

This, of course, set the fans’ gears in motion. ” WHAT DOES IT MEAN ” shouted one commentator in capital letters, to which another fan responded with what we all thought: ” Haus labs skincare is coming “.

Now, it is true, that Gaga said ” exclusively for me “, but for many, it means ” that you can use soon too “.

As exciting as the prospect of a Lady Gaga skincare line may be, it’s not really a surprise.

When internet investigators discovered her application to register the Haus Beauty brand in 2018, it also included categories such as cleansers, tonic, scrubs, sunscreen, moisturizer, and body products.