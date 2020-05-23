it makes crazy to its community with this dress very figure-hugging !

The american star and influenceuse Kylie Jennerpopularized by the reality show “The Incredible Family Kardashian”, has found many good occupations during the confinement. Indeed, it may be read everywhere in the international media thatit comes to buy the former home of singer Miley Cyrus more than 36 million, all of it ! What to be busy !

She celebrated it a few days the birthday of the father of her daughter, the american rapper and singer Travis Scott : while the young parents of Stormi are officially separated, fans of the starlet and the rapper were all asked whether they were back together for the confinement a result of the sars coronavirus.

Unless it is only a temporary situation the time that the crisis of the COVID19 to be passed ? During this particular period, the young woman is also taking advantage of this confinement to spend time with her daughter Stormi, who has only 2 years of age, with whom she plays tennis. This shared moment has shocked many viewers because it showed the tennis balls that she uses for play, which cost nearly $ 400 to the unit, and that’s it ! On the other hand, the story does not tell who won between the mother and the daughter in this match in which we would like to attend…

But in a good Kardashian, and like her sister Kim, Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to not let up on her outfits and keep in breath, his many fans…

Kylie Jenner poses in an outfit the color of his skin…

Although this is a young mother, this does not prevent Kylie Jenner ignite the social networks with photos of his body that do not leave much to the imagination. Very regularly, Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to post on Instagram photos of her that make that make crazy her most ardent fans !

And in fact, it is in the night that it unveiled a new outfit, very form fitting, which has already made them react almost 2 million followers on Instagram ! In its reactions, we can also count among her sisters who were quick to congratulate the young woman who is still beautiful even after birth ! It must be said that this is not the kind of outfit that one is accustomed to see for a young mother with her daughter.

On the photo she posted on his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner is also wearing sunglasses blue as well as shoes with heels up gorgeous.

On the other hand, the star of reality tv has not said where was his dress, and his mark, for his fans the more adventurous who would like to purchase it…