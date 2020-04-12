It returns the baseball! So it was the first home run in Taiwan (the first homerun in professional this by 2020)

Today in the morning the Baseball league in Taiwan (CPBL) became the first league of professional baseball in start their season after the outbreak of coronavirus that has affected the MLB and all over the world.

Behind closed doors, without fans and with some of their baseball players using face cloths, the CPBL it has become a ray of hope for all the fans of baseball and an example to follow by the MLB and other leagues in the world.

And Kevin Cheng, instead of Trout, Bellinger, Alonso or Judge, in the first player in paste a foursquare this 2020 in any professional league baseball.

Who would imagine at the beginning of the year, no?

Cheng, a baseball player for the Uni Lions, is clearance with the large spoon in front of the cuban Ariel Miranda in his team’s victory 4-1 over the China Trust Brothers.

Here’s the video:

Go Kevin! K. W. Cheng hits foul pole for the 1st Home Run of the world in 2020. 統一ライオンズの鄭鎧文のソロホームランは2020年CPBLの初得点！

このホームランは2020年の世界のプロ野球公式戦初得点です！#StayHome and watch #CPBL#CTBros#Unilions pic.twitter.com/FgyeCxrNhW — CPBL 中華職棒 (@CPBL) April 12, 2020

The start of the CPBL does not leave, therefore, the first bambinazos of the year and a thread of hope.

Can we go back to the baseball in the near future?

Yes, seems to confirm the opening day of the League of Taiwanbut that will first slow down the rate of hiv infections in each country and follow strict precautionary measures, such as playing behind closed doors, and put the health of the players ahead of you.