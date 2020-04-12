It revealed!: In Conmebol made to do the impossible so that Blue Cross is not coronara in the Copa Libertadores 2001

Cruz Azul was in Libertadores Cup 2001, one of those invited reckless and atorrantes that he was about to “ruin the party” of football south american in their own tournament. Guillermo Mendizabal, director of sports of The Machine in those years, came to listen at a dinner to the president of Conmebol, Nicolas Leoz, a team invited to the tournament “you can’t represent Conmebol”. And his words were to the point of not met… but they did until the impossible thing to make this happen.

The situation became chaotic after the quarterfinals. River Plate (Argentina) was the rival of the celestial in the instance, and the policy of the team “Millionaire” asked the Blue Cross the path of the cement in the city of Buenos Aires… wow what a mistake! The sky ended up training in a field on the outskirts of the Monumental Stadium and with a limited amount of time in an enclosure that also had no light.

“There were a lot of things, in a recognition of the pitch when we played against River Plate in the Monumental sent us to a field of mud outside of the stadium. After they let us enter the stadium, but no light and we had to walk with a lighter”told Mendizábal the middle Mediotiempo.

Little served the trick as Cruz Azul claimed the key to solvency. The next test would be to Rosario, also in Argentina, but has now gained the ‘traps’ to stop the passage of The Machine. Mendizábal told that in that duel the bus that would take them to the stadium started to roll throughout the city and in addition to that at the time of arrival left the team in the outskirts of the venue, together with the fans of the premises, a situation that ended with several players cement as the focal points of several attacks by part of the crowd.

“We arrived at one in the afternoon to Rosario, were as four hours of travel. They ate and rested then go to the party that was at 9 in the night. When we’d go out to the stadium, the bus had nails in the tires”said the manager, who also recalled that on the doors of the wardrobe had a padlock so that delayed his entrance to the same and thereby reduce the time for warming up.

Despite all this “evidence” that Blue Cross was installed in the final to Boca Juniors, another team from the southern country of America, in a final that had to leave until the decision is made by criminal to settle the champion. 3-1 was the result from that batch that ended up crowning the premises; however, the role of the sky in the event is remembered as one of the best he’s ever done any guest computer.

Palencia scored the only goal in The Bombonera



“They want to win at the expense of everything, no matter how. So you play the Copa Libertadores, to the guest team. I was going to be difficult for them to let us win, we could not go to the Intercontinental”said resigned from the Athletic Director.