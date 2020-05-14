it reveals a photo class and sexy !

Kendall Jenner has a dream for his fans throughout the summer. The srar is displayed in a very nice outfit in white for a night !

During the summer months, Kendall Jenner has raised the temperature on Instagram. The star continues to inspire his fans in a very nice outfit of white !

This summer, Kendall Jenner had fun and the star has taken advantage of the summer with his friends. In fact, she made the trip down to the Greek islands. The model was well tanned, she is bathed and she unveiled shots of her sexy bikini. However, the summer is nearing its end and the star is back home with her. So farshe has not lost time to do to talk about it !

Just as the holidays ended that Kendall Jenner is rising up the temperature. In effect, the woman has just revealed a new picture of it. It is found dressed in a white sexy and she is with a man. The star is very well masked, and capped and it is clear that it is at a society evening. In any case, his fans have been many to comment on the pictures and it has not left anyone indifferent !

Kendall Jenner : The man at his side fascinates fans !

In just a few hours, Kendall Jenner has got more than 2.6 million “likes” for her photo. It must be said that the star wants to be sexy in this outfit. A fan has put a note of ” 3/3 ” for the photo of the model. Others regret not being able to see the face of the man. “You can’t even see his face.” Said a fan. This seems to have disrupted more than a fan, and everyone wonders who is the man hidden.

Kendall Jenner wants to be especially discreet about his private life. The fans know that she broke up with Ben Simmons several months ago. Moreover, it appears that the two stars have parted on good terms. Not to mention that the model has quickly turned the page. Then who is the man at his side ? The sister of Kylie was able to get back with Ben Simmons. Or, it could be that she is in a relationship with A$AP Rocky or Kyle Kuzma… In any case, all this wants to be mysterious !

