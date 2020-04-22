It revises its classics with Spike Lee and Stevie Wonder

Do the Right Thing Spike Lee

While waiting to find out if the Cannes film Festival 2020 will take place and if Spike Lee will be able to assert his vision as president of the jury, we will gladly Do the Right Thing.

In the official competition on the Croisette in 1989, the director was not walked away with the Palme d’or, awarded to Sex, lies and videotape, directed by Steven Soderbergh.

But his feature-length film marked the history of the american cinema. For the first time, a black man had his hand on the writing, the filming and production of a work.

Spike Lee took the opportunity to support where it still hurt, placing his camera on these communities who are struggling to live together.

Aesthetic hip-hop, the colors pétantes and camera angles atypical to serve the chronic urban, where the humor mixed with the tragedy.

A summer heatwave in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in the borough Brooklyn, Sal (played by Danny Aiello), the owner italo-american pizzeria, redid her decor.

It displays Frank Sinatra, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Loren… But no black star, while its customer base is mainly. What put fire to the powder, until the riot.

In conclusion, two quotes on the screen, Martin Luther King, and Malcom X. one refuses the use of violence to make its voice heard, the other encourages it.

And Spike Lee leaves the viewer to choose his camp. Beyond the political, the film is masterful.