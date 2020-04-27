It shines a shop of sneakers to… the new Nike x Travis Scott

It is almost impossible to be next to the new pair a trend of the moment : Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott. Lovers of sneakers are in search of and the price to get it fly as the pair is currently selling at 1 100$ on StockX while its original price is$150.

On 29 February, the pair will be sold at its original price in some shops . Obviously a man in North Carolina to the States – States has not been able to wait patiently to try his luck to get the pair, since, according to Sole Collector and a press release issued by the department of North Carolina, an individual robbed a store with a gun and a mask to conceal three pairs.

A little bit large as a result for three pairs of sneakers . . . For the moment, the man has not been found but the police is looking for it .