it survives thanks to the beer !

Jason Momoa has worried his fans ! In fact, the actor who just turned 40-year-old found himself stuck in an elevator in Toronto !

Jason Momoa told his misadventure on the social networks. In effect, the latter is very active on his account Instagram. He post pictures of his shoots and his trips around the world. In addition, the actor has his own YouTube channel which already has over 632 k subscribers. Moreover, he does not hesitate to film his adventures with his wife and two children.

However, Jason Momoa has made a video to support the inhabitants of his Hawaiian island. In fact, the construction of a telescope on the volcano of Mauna Kea is of concern to the population. The actor does not hesitate to use its influence to major causes. In addition, the young man was filmed live its last mishap. He’s stuck in an elevator in Toronto.

Jason Momoa stuck in Toronto

Jason Momoa was a bit scared. In effect, the actor of Game of Thrones got stuck for two hours in an elevator. However, his friends were also present like Mada Abdelhamid. The latter, which is nothing other than his sports coach, has amused the gallery in the video. The group ate a packet of M&Ms and drank beer to pass the time. Jason Momoa has said in this regard :

“We are stuck in an elevator ! The firefighters are still not there ! Get out us of here !”

In addition, sone dog named Rama, a German shepherd was also with him during this event. It seems to go well as Jason Momoa has posted videos of his animal after having been saved. Nevertheless, the actor has returned to the filming location. It is very expected for the next component of the film of DC Aquaman, who surprised everyone last year. He has also play in different series such as Frontier aired on Netflix.

