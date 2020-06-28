“It turns out that NBC loves the face painted black!” Megyn Kelly mocks his ex-employer

Megyn Kelly is the subject of teasing by your ex-employer NBC for having canceled her show due to a discussion on the face painted black, after a fourth show on the network has been designated for the presentation of the offensive.

Kelly, 49, has seen his show, NBC Megyn Kelly Today cancelled in 2019 by your comments surrounding the importance of black face during Halloween.

On Friday, Netflix announced that it was pulling an episode of community, a sitcom for NBC after having realized that he had a black face.

NBC has also pulled episodes of 30 Rock to describe the same practice insensitive to the race.

The Saturday Night Live and Scrubs were also presented by the face painted black, and on the 1st of June, Jimmy Fallon has apologized to emotional have put blackface on SNL.

Kelly has tweeted Friday in response to questions about four issues: “it turns out that NBC loves the face painted black! “

She, then, a list of the names of those who had played in the make-up, Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Tina Fey, Ted Danson, Jane Krakowski, John Hamm, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Ken Jeong and Julianne Hough.

The brief career of Kelly to NBC ended after his comments defending the use of the star of the reality tv Luann de Lesseps of the face painted black to dress up as Diana Ross for Halloween.

The journalist said in his program: “When I was a kid, it was always that habilliez as a character.”

Despite an apology after those comments, his series was canceled after three days.

The contract of Kelly with NBC was terminated on January 11, 2019.

And the old lawyer seemed to enjoy the controversy of this week.

Three days before, on Tuesday, she tweeted in response to the news that 30 Rock: “Wait what the network aired new episodes?

Fallon is painted to resemble Chris Rock, in a drawing from 2000 on Saturday Night Live.

On the 1st of June, he apologized and used his program to discuss the issues of race and racism with Derrick Johnson, the president and ceo of the NAACP, the anchor of CNN’s Don Lemon and educator for the fight against racism Jane Elliott.

“I really had to examine myself in the mirror this week because of a story comes out about me on SNL doing an impression of Chris Rock in black,” he said.

“And I was horrified. Not of the people who try to make the “I” undo ” or cancel this show, that it is quite scary.

“I was the more frequented, is how to say that I like this person?

“I respect this man more than I respect the majority of human beings. I am not a racist. I don’t feel it.

The tweet from Kelly just after Tina Fey, co-creator of 30 Rock, Robert Carlock and NBCUniversal, has been asked to remove the four episodes of the comedy series, as have the use of the face painted black.

Vulture first reported that the episodes were deleted from Hulu and Amazon Prime, and they were not available for purchase on iTunes or Google Play.

Fey has spoken of the elimination of the episodes in a letter sent to the streaming platforms, and those obtained by Variety.

“As we strive to do the job and do it better in regards to race in america, we believe that these episodes with the actors in a make-up that is changing the race they are taken out of circulation,” he wrote.

“I now understand that the” intention “is not a free pass to white for the use of these images. I apologize for the pain that they have caused.

“In the future, no child amateur comedy does not need stumble upon these tropes, and to be bitten by their ugliness. I am grateful to NBCUniversal for having honoured this request,” he concluded.

In addition to the disappearance of the streaming services and rental agencies in digital, the episodes complained of not being broadcast on television.

Two of the episodes, I Think In The Stars of season three and the Christmas Attack Zone of the fifth season, have the character of Jenna Maroney, played by Jane Krakowski, obscuring his face.

In the first, she puts on a black face, while his co-star, Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), clarifies your skin and dress of women, to determine whether white women or black men face the greatest difficulties in the society.

In the last episode, Jenna was wearing a black face to dress up as the former star of the Pittsburgh Steelers Lynn Swann, while her boyfriend (guest star Will Forte) dressed from Natalie Portman in a parody of the movie the Black Swan.

Although Hollywood and its stars, trying to eliminate the representations of the face painted black, the uses of the Black Rock 30 Rock received a mixture of praise and criticism at the time.

In 2010, the journalist and cultural critic Touré congratulated the Christmas Attack Zone at Mediaite of ” do not use the blackface as a form of visual simplistic to transform a White in black but as a complex tool that makes a joke on several levels at the expense of the characters “.

Journalist Jamil Smith has been less forgiving towards the parody of Amos ‘n’ Andy Hamm in 2012.

“And # 30Rock has Jon Hamm in almost-yes-really-is-the painted face of black,” he wrote on twitter with disapproval at the time.