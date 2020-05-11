It was a time… Jake Gyllenhaal

Every Sunday, Paris Match, recounts in pictures the story of a star. The turn of Jake Gyllenhaal.

The fate of Jake Gyllenhaal was written… not to say any path. The son of director Stephen Gyllenhaal, the young Jake is high in an environment dedicated to the cinema, where he rubbed shoulders with his godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis and his godfather Paul Newman. It is what it is. So when he decides to follow his star and to launch themselves in the cutthroat world of Hollywood in the early 2000’s – with her sister Maggie, the doors open. In a big way.

The seventh art, discovering in him the face of a young first. But asks him to give his evidence as to each. Jake first made a name in the independent film then turns his first blockbuster with “The Day after”, from Roland Emmerich. Considered as a rising value of Hollywood, he played a marine in “Jarhead”, a cow-boy gay in “Brokeback Mountain”, or even a cop looking for a serial killer in “Zodiac”. The result is logical.

The movies are going to unfold. But, Jake always chooses his roles carefully. The actor turns twice with the canadian director Denis Villeneuve in “Prisoners” and “Enemy”, then slips into the skin of a journalist’s ambitious “Night Call”. In 2015, Jake has made the choice of physical roles – they appreciate – as a boxer in search of redemption in “The Rage in the belly” and a mountain climber in “Everest”.

Jake Gyllenhaal will be on display on the 6th of April next to “Demolition”, the new feature film of Jean-Marc Vallée, director of the sublime “Dallas Buyers Club”. Alongside Naomi Watts, there will be a business banker who has lost the will to live since the death of his wife. A role tailor-made for an actor with a thousand faces !

On this occasion, Paris Match makes you (re)discover the career of Jake Gyllenhaal in pictures.