It was a time… Jennifer Lawrence

Every Sunday, Paris Match retraces the destiny for an incredible star. At the turn of the talented Jennifer Lawrence.

In a little over five years, Jennifer Lawrence has reached the firmament. Revealed by “Winter’s Bone” in 2010, and propelled the world star thanks to “Hunger Games” in 2012, J-Law is now the actress of the most influential in the world according to the magazine “Forbes”. But how did she started ?

Born August 15, 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky, her dream is soon to become an actress. She moved to New York where she was noticed at the age of 14 years. Jennifer begins to television in 2006 and then made his film debut in the film “Far from the scorched earth” by Guillermo Arriaga, with Kim Basinger and Charlize Theron. His sense of drama and his game mature are immediately noticed. In 2010, the feature film “Winter’s Bone” earned a first Oscar nomination for best actress. She was only 19 years old!

The dream is in motion. “The Complex of beaver”, “X-Men”, the first installment of the “Hunger Games”… Jennifer became a star in Hollywood. In 2013, she won the Oscar for best actress for her remarkable interpretation in “Happiness Therapy” de David O. Russell with Bradley Cooper. It is the consecration.

After the worldwide triumph of the third installment of “Hunger Games”, nearly 760 million dollars in revenue, the output of the last episode of the saga is then expected as the messiah by millions of fans of the saga. But once the costume of Katniss Everdeen stowed in the closet, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t stop there. As with “Joy”, “X-Men : Apocalypse”, “Passengers”, with Chris Pratt, or the disturbing “Mother” by Darren Aronofsky, at just 27 years old, Jennifer Lawrence is now a star among the stars.