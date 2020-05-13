It was a time… Sandra Bullock

Every Sunday, Paris Match, recounts in pictures the fate of a star… The turn of Sandra Bullock, to the poster of”Ocean’s 8″ on the 13th of June next.

It is without doubt one of the biggest hollywood stars of his generation. A filmography incredible, prestigious awards and a charisma incomparable : at the age of 53, Sandra Bullock has established itself as one of the actresses with the most “bankable” of the decade. Born in Virginia of parents are artists (his mother was a singer, his father a professor of singing), Sandra discovers very young a passion for comedy. So, to satiate this thirst to learn and achieve his dream, the aspiring actress moved to New York city and specializes in theatre at East Carolina University.

But in the beginning its difficult and the actress went on to small roles in films with small budget. It will therefore be necessary to wait until 1993 for the general public to see his face. Alongside Sylvester Stallone, Sandra burst onto the screen in “Demolition Man”. The following year her performance in the blockbuster “Speed” is praised, and his career took off. After several big hits in the theatres, the star earns the recognition of the critics in 2010 by winning the Oscar and the Golden Globe for best actress for her role in “The Blind Side”.

Also read :Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock… The actresses in Ocean’s Eight met at CinemaCon in Las Vegas

A return in great pumps

If, after these awards, his career would have been able to accelerate, it is nothing. On the contrary, Sandra Bullock takes the decision to slow down the pace after the adoption in 2010 of his first child. Discreet, it stands out of the spotlight in order to devote himself fully to his role as a mom. In 2013, she is back on the front of the stage with “Les Flingueuses” and “Gravity”, but is, however, rare in Hollywood. Two years later, the actress adopted her second child, and decides to withdraw completely from the movie scene. But this year, after having enjoyed her family, Sandra Bullock signed his big comeback with “Ocean’s 8”, an action film, 100% feminine, in which she takes the main role alongside a host of actresses of renown. No doubt : she’s back !