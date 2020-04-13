It was as strong as Kaka, but I did some nonsense: Jérémy Ménez

Editorial Mediotiempo

The former player of the Americathe French Jérémy Ménez, was compared with the quality that took the brazilian Ricardo Kakabut his decisions led him to not reach the levels that the south american yes, reached in his career. The French striker, who has been the protagonist in scandals extracancha, had a very but very discreet for the Eaglesin the greater part of the time he spent injured either by a rupture of ligaments of the knee or problems in the meniscus.

“I could have done much more, but I didn’t work enough. I thought the talent was good enough. In the training, they said that I was as strong as Kaka, then I did some nonsense. He was Young, but I’ve never felt the pressure. This word does not represents me,” said the frenchman.

A few months before that Ménez out of the Americathe gaul was exhibited by an entertainment magazine in Mexicoin the released photos of the european having what was apparently a party with a sexoservidora and also drugs. The frenchman, who currently plays for Paris FC in their country in the French Ligue 2.

HIS REFUSAL TO GO TO MANCHESTER UNITED

On the other hand, Ménez he spoke of the opportunity he had of going to the Manchester United at the start of his career, but he did not want to leave France at that time.

“Ferguson wanted me, so I went to England to see the structures (of the club). Everything was fantasticbut was not looking forward to leaving France. I was very young, I do not regret”.