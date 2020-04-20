“It was better before”: a user does not expect that Kylie Jenner read the comment and the CROPS

An internet user has become notorious in criticizing the physics of Kylie Jenner on Instagram. She commented on a photo of the mother of Stormi dating back to 2017, saying that the youngest of the famous clan was the most beautiful three years ago. “It was better“said this person.

Against all expectations, the designer of Kylie Cosmetics fell on this publication, and is not at all appreciated. Victim of harassment during his adolescence, the sister Kendall Jenner can no longer do when it falls on this kind of wickedness.

“I gave birth to a baby“replied the woman 22 years of age, became a mother in February 1, 2018. The user has without doubt been surprised to discover the response of the star…