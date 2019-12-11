“It was epic” : Timothée Chalamet recalls his crazy night with Kanye West

In the talk show of Jimmy Fallon, Timothée Chalamet, told a dinner completely “unreal” which he had the honor to participate in last January. Invited to celebrate the birthday of Kid Cudi, to whom he dedicates an admiration such that it ensures him to have his career, the young actor was surprised to see Kanye West land.

“An earthquake,”

“We were talking, and suddenly, it feels like an earthquake in the restaurant. It was epic. It turns around and I say to myself ‘oh damn’”, entrusted Chalamet. Taken from the syndrome of the impostor, he went then to the toilet to send text messages to his friends, who tell him then to go to the table without delay.

A memorable evening immortalized by… Kim Kardashian :

As for what the stars may be intimidated by the stars.