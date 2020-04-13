“It was like Kaka, but I did a lot of nonsense”

Jérémy Ménez it was one of the great promises of world football, but his career was not as expected. After a start where he played for clubs are as important as Rome, Milan and PSGthe front of 32 years stagnated and currently defends the Paris FC the second French division.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Ménez he recalled his hard childhood, the proposal was rejected when he was still young, and comparisons with Kaka.

Ménez he recalled his hard childhood, but he also said that in matches when I played in the street was born the love for soccer: “I Saw everything, some friends had a bad end. There is No money in my pocket and a lot of dreams, ” he said in an interview with Gazetta Dello Sport.

“My style of play was born in the street. In the midst of narrow streets and small, with matches that ended in a barrel. Thanks to the periphery, I am what I am, ” he said.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

At the beginning, the quality of the player made the Manchester United was interested in him, but, despite being desired for the legendary coach Alex Ferguson, Ménez he preferred to go to Monaco, where he stayed for two seasons, which resulted in 64 games and 14 goals.

“Ferguson wanted me, so I went to England to see the structures. Everything was fantastic, but was not looking forward to leaving France. I was very young, I do not regret. I was sure that would the best club. He was not afraid,” he said.

“I could have done much more, but I didn’t work enough. I thought the talent was good enough” Jérémy Ménez

From Monaco, the player moved to Rome, then defended the PSG and went to Milan, but it never reached the potential that I imagined. “I could have done much more, but I didn’t work enough. I thought that talent was enough,” he recalled.

“In training, was told that I was as strong as Kakathen I did some nonsense. He was young, but I’ve never felt the pressure. This word does not represents me, ” he said.

Ménez in your step with America. Getty Images

At the age of 32 years and playing for Paris FC in the French Ligue 2, Menéz does not rule out turn around and go back to Italy, but would like to give an advice to that young striker from Monaco: “he Works hard and makes fewer mistakes”.

“I’m part of a golden generation of French football. I, Nasri, Benzema, Ben Arfa. In 2004, we won the European Championship Sub-17 of the UEFA and we felt like kings of the world”, he concluded.