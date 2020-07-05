They met in a video conference, the interpreters of Nate and Dan have discussed the series, whose last episode aired at the end of 2012.

Launched in December 2012, the last episode of Gossip Girl had opened to the fans in the two clans. Surprising to some, illogical to others, the end of the series, that revealed the identity of the queen of the gossip of Manhattan, has not left indifferent to anyone, not even the actors of the soap opera.

Nearly eight years after the end of the controversy, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley have ended in a videoconference organized by the site Variety in order to evoke the series that made her famous. And have been accused of being still confused by its purpose. Attention, spoilers.

“At the end of the series Gossip Girl, whatever her reaction, that have been found to be intelligent or not – that Dan is Gossip Girl… it was not very consistent with the character of Dan, right?” asked Chace Crawford, who plays Nate Archibald, his former colleague.

“Yes,” replied the interpreter of Dan Penn Badgley. “I’ve always tried to be transparent, open and grateful for the way in which Gossip Girl I was offered a role like this. It is interesting that, in spite of my performance, this is simply me, just one of the main characters of the series called Gossip Girlthat ends up to be Gossip Girl – even if we can discuss, if it makes sense or not”.

“Dan with blood on their hands”

Penn Badgley was also fun to compare the character of Dan, “the outsider” of the band, Joe, the serial killer portrayed in the series of Netflix, You. “It’s almost like Dan, but with blood on their hands”. “It’s a bit like a continuation of bizarre Dan”, has confirmed that its next to Chace Crawford.

And if Penn Badgley said that he had returned to see the entirety of the series with his wife, Chace Crawford, himself, does not want to.

“Go back, open the door in time.. I think that would make me nostalgic. But we could do it together if you pass by The Angels, with a glass”, he suggested.

A reboot of the series

A reboot of the series Gossip Girl it has recently been announced. The plot of this new version will take place eight years later and will focus on a new generation of adolescents. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the writers of the series of the 2000s, will return as co-executive producers. Kristen Bell, who lent his voice to the character of Gossip Girl, rempilera also.

Scheduled for the year 2020 on HBO Max, the reboot will finally be launched in the year 2021, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.