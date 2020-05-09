It was once (all of) the former unknown to Emma Watson

It cultivates, it seems, a penchant for the anonymous. Emma Watson, 29 years old, has been sighted on Thursday, October 24, between the arms of a mysterious young man, at a luncheon in london. The Daily Mail has unveiled the first pictures of the kiss between the man-mystery, and the actress is british. Useless, yet, to search for information on the young man ; the tabloid british research is still actively in his or her identity.

Silicon Valley (of love)

Load is not the first time that the american actress, appears at the side of a beautiful, dark unknown. When Emily Blunt is in love with actor John Krasiński, and Keira Knightley’s musician James Righton (ex-member of the band Klaxons), Emma Watson prefers often the anonymity to the spotlight. And the heroine of The Bling Ring (2013) liked it recently the company named Dominic Piazza – also foreign to the sphere of the media. On Thursday, August 29, the actress, 29-year-old walks the streets of Los Angeles on the arm of the latter when it recrosses… his former companion, the developer Brendan Iribe. A diplomatic incident is narrowly avoided, the co-founder of the company Oculus specializes in virtual reality, having been seen at the side of the actress a few weeks earlier. Sunday, August 4, Brendan Iribe and Emma Watson shared a romantic dinner at restaurant Via Veneto in Santa Monica.

“They go out together for some time, told then an anonymous source in the columns of the Daily Mail. It’s funny, her last boyfriend was also a business leader in the tech, referred to as Brendan.” Understand, Brendan Wallace, co-founder of the firm Fifth Wall Ventures Management. At the end of 2015, Emma Watson put an end to his relationship of two years with William “Mack” Knight, another entrepreneur in the tech 39-year-old, senior manager in Medallia.

Love lasts six months

Nothing further will filter on these little friends mysteries, most of which are not listed on IMDb, and cultivate a profile more Mark Zuckerberg than Brad Pitt. We know, however, is Emma Watson a romance with a young man less obscure. In February 2018, the young woman is spotted with Chord Overstreet, 30 years old, interpreter of Sam Evans in Glee. At the time, both are photographed at the exit of the after party of the Oscars. If they then deny officially maintain a romantic relationship, they are again spotted hand in hand in the streets of Los Angeles, in march 2018.

The romance of the actress with the actor (far from it the rank of superstar), will run for six months, before People announces the rupture of the couple, in may 2018. However, a month later, they are spotted to exchange a passionate kissbefore going to a concert together with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, a group R&B.

Flirtations of youth

Prior to his relationship with William “Mack” Knight, the heroine of the Beauty and the Beast (2017) has also attended, at the beginning of 2015, the producer Roberto Aguire, met on the set ofHarry Potter and the goblet of fire (2005). Four years earlier, at the age of 21 years, it was the knowledge of the student Will Adamowicz on the benches of the university of Oxford. The couple will hold good until 2014, before the star goes in pair with another student by the name of Matthew Janney. Among the youthful love of the actress, it is distinguished also a rugby player, a member of the cast of a reality tv show, and a student in the school of dramatic arts.



Still, fans of the series signed by J. K. Rowling are still waiting for a romance between the interpreters of Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger. On 19 August, the actor Tom Felton, the only megastar of his stories in love and that Emma Watson had a crush teenager – posting a photo of his former partner, trying to learn the guitar at his side. Anything to raise the hopes of fans of the premièe time.