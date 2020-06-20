It was once… Emma Watson

Every Sunday, Paris Match, tells the story of a star. The tour of the lovely and talented Emma Watson.

In a decade, the saga “Harry Potter” to support, Emma Watson has become one of the stars of the most influential Hollywood. And with his latest feature film signed Bill Condon, “The beauty and the Beast,” the 26-year-old may well achieve the status of queen. In just six days, the last born of the Disney studios has reported nearly $ 500 million in revenue. Emma interprets Beautiful, first princess of the modern Disney, who falls in love with the Beast, played by Dan Stevens. A fairy tale absolute to life on the big screen by the sublime Emma.

I must say that his acting talent early. At the age of 7 years old, he won his first award, came on to the scene, and studied at the Dragon School, a private school in Oxford. But the principle that the dream takes place in 2001, when Emma gets the role of Hermione Granger in the saga of “Harry Potter.” His life changes radically as Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. She’s only 11 years old and is already a star of the seventh art.

When he left the school of Hogwarts after eight episodes, and more than 6 million dollars of income all over the world, Emma Watson made the choice (good idea) to embody the papers to the front of the little witch. “The world of Charlie,” “The Bling Ring” and “Noah”… every time, she has worked with large and requires a little more Hollywood. In parallel, he continues with his studies and engages in struggles such as feminism.

At the dawn of the year 2017, and while “beauty and the Beast” is becoming a global phenomenon, Emma Watson seems to have been successful in your bet. Become a star among the stars.