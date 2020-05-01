It was once … in Hollywood, it happens on Sky. Here’s when

->

The last masterpiece directed by Quentin Tarantino arrives tomorrow on Sky Cinema, It was a time to … Hollywood, broadcast on Friday 1 may at 21: 15 on Sky Cinema Due and 21: 45 on Sky Cinema Collection, also available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW TV.

A huge hit with the public worldwide, the film has also received two statuettes in the last Oscars, that of Brad Pitt the best supporting actor and best set design, in addition to the Golden Globe for best screenplay. The actors, with Brad Pitt, are also Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. Located in Los Angeles at the end of the 1960s, the film follows the story of a neighbor of Sharon Tate, the star of the tv in decline Rick Dalton, and of his double, stuntman and tinker Cliff.

For the occasion, the Sky Cinema Collection of the 1st to the 10th of may will celebrate the Tarantino Mania, with a programming entirely dedicated to the films that marked the career of the famous american director. Among these, do not miss the masterpiece of the history of cinema Pulp Fiction winner of the Palme d’or at Cannes and the Oscar for best original screenplay; the film revenge in two parts Kill Bill Vol I and Kill Bill Vol 2 with a protagonist’s relentless Uma Thurman; The eight hateful, history of bounty hunters put in place a few years after the american civil war with Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russel as the main players; Jackie Brownthe third film based on the novel by Elmore Leonard, Rum Punch with Pam Grier, Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda, which tells the story of a hostess afro-american who tampers with dirty money.

There will also be Four roomsmovies , episodic made by four directors including Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez, which follows the stories of various characters invited to a hotel decrepit Los Angeles from the point of view of a wearer; From sunset to sunrisedirected by Robert Rodriguez, but written and played by Quentin Tarantino; and Sin Citythe film based on the comic book by Frank Miller directed by Robert Rodriguez, in which Quentin Tarantino is the “director” special guest ” in one part of the episode binge of death.

“A Conversation with Quentin Tarantino” will also be offered, a special exclusive where the director tells his 1969 and the end of the dream of the hippie counter-culture, after the killings by Charles Manson. The director also explains what it meant for him to have achieved two stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and tells the story of how his life took a turning point after his marriage with model and singer Daniela Pick.

All titles are also available on demand on Sky and NOW TV in the dedicated collection Tarantino Mania.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED