It was once… Natalie Portman

Every Sunday, Paris Match tells the story of a hollywood star. The tour of the huge Natalie Portman.

Everything begins like a fairy tale. A 12-year-old daughter of emigrated israelis settled in Long Island, Natalie Portman was spotted in a pizza parlor by an agent for models. His early talent is astounding. Its magnetic charms. The young teen landed the lead female role alongside Jean Reno in “Leon” by Luc Besson. While still finishing his studies in psychology at the university of Harvard, the actress gives the reply to the greats : Al Pacino in “Heat”, Jack Nicholson in “Mars Attack”, it plays, even in “everyone says i love you” by Woody Allen. Natalie has not yet 18 years old.

1999. The actress becomes the world star playing in the saga “Star Wars – The phantom Menace” senator Amidala. Then unavoidable, Natalie went on to major roles : a heroin SF in “V for Vendetta”, a stripper for “Closer”, queen of England, fallen with “Two sisters for a king,” or woman in love with two brothers in “Brothers”.

2011, the year of glory

But it is in 2011, thanks to the film “Black Swan” by Darren Aronofsky, that his life will switch. Natalie embodies Nina, a ballerina, ready to do anything to get the lead role of “swan Lake” at the New York City Ballet. This role brings him the glory, the rewards – the actress wins and the Oscar for Best actress and the Golden Globe – and meeting on the set of the man of her life Benjamin Millepied. Over the years, it becomes one of the actresses with the most coveted of all Hollywood. Playing for Terrence Malick, giving the reply to the huge Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett, but also to the young Lily-Rose Depp. In the beginning of the year 2017, Natalie is a woman with angels. She is expecting her second child and is nominated for a second Oscar for Best actress for her portrayal of First lady Jackie Kennedy. What to continue writing this fabulous fate.