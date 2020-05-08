It was the first performance of the opera of Kanye West in Los Angeles, it tells you an epic evening

On the legendary stage of the Hollywood Bowl, Kanye West has unveiled Nebuchadnezzar, his opera bible about redemption by faith. Virtually absent from the scene, the singer sings, however, new songs are sublime, illustrated by the dazzling frescoes human of Vanessa Beecroft.

Since the release of Jesus is Kingevery week its a surprise : after a series of Sunday masses, the famous Sunday Services, in various locations (a stadium in Inglewood, a prison in Houston, a mega-church Lakewood…), Kanye West announced last Wednesday that he would present his first opera… this Sunday. Who else that Ye can afford to fill the Hollywood Bowl, the most mythical scenes of Los Angeles, in a few days ? Teasé in the interview with Zane Lowe, but prepared without doubt for months, Nebuchadnezzar made his first, and for the moment unique date November 24, in the outdoor amphitheater nestled in the Hollywood hills, in front of some 17000 lucky — and for all the other, Tidal retransmitted. It was short (an hour), often epic, sometimes strange, and never disappointing — you just need to know a minimum where we put the feet.

Kanye is projected on a biblical character

Nebuchadnezzar II (Nebuchadnezzar II, in French), was a powerful king of Babylon between 605 and 562 bc J.-C., which has already given rise to a famous opera by Verdi, Nabucco (and the ship of Morpheus in Matrixbut it has nothing to do). Military ruthless, he is also known for having subjected the kingdom of Judah, besieged his capital city, Jerusalem, burned its temple, and deported its leaders. It is the Story. The legend, it is told in the Book of Daniel, the name of one of the young jews taken prisoner, and kept with the king because of his foresight. Or it will gradually convert the sovereign to his god, the flipping of the venality of the devotion, of the brutality of the wisdom. Or, in the words of Kanye (in the press release), ” the pass of leader self-reported, harmful and arrogant to authentic believer, who finds salvation in the faith “. It is clear : Nebuchadnezzar, this is it.

A narrative incomprehensible

Megalomaniac, the show is bound to be, but in a surprising way, which changes the usual ego trip westien : it is by the withdrawal, by the absence, that Kanye manifest its presence. Never before, except at the very end to applaud, it does not appear on stage. His voice, however, is heard during a good part of the opera — opera which is at once not really, since the bulk of the narrative is supported by this sermon in voice-over, which consists in the reading of excerpts from the Book of Daniel by the rapper-preacher. And say : this is the main weak point of the work. Because unless you are familiar with the Old Testament, in the English literary classic (with art, of thou and thee, for those who want to have fun, it is here), it is difficult to understand the story. And you say that an adaptation would not have been superfluous. But New Born Kanye, to his love of sacred texts, has decided otherwise.

New songs live-breath

Is however if severe ? In reality, apart from a few devotees who are capable of assessing the intricacies of the bible, no one came there to preach the gospel, but for the music and the show. And from this point of view, Nebuchadnezzar is a success. The pieces, fifteen (Ye published the list on his twitter), are for the most part unpublished ; we don’t recognize that Say You Will and especially Wolves. And if it is difficult to predict how they would pass the test of the recording — Jesus is King being already notoriously stronger in the live streaming — they are in the state of a breathtaking beauty. As played by the group the Sunday Service, with the assistance of Peter Collin’s and its Infinity”s Song, the score is vibrant and crystal clear, led by choirs, an organ and a classical orchestra where, which give each song like a gospel epic and futuristic. Even when it verges on the swelling, there is always a detail of interpretation or a turn unexpected to give the whole of the wings.

Fresco of human

Visually, the show is in the tradition of the joint work of Kanye and Vanessa Beecroft for the past ten years (the short film and the clip of Runaway, the various parades Yeezy, happenings…). The artist and film director of Italian origin, made up here with his usual frescoes human, compensating for his minimalism proverbial by a mass effect of the most impressive. On stage, around a podium in the shape of a horseshoe, a hundred choristers wrap, fifteen musicians working on each side. Most of them have the black skin ; all are dressed in tunics beige ; some wear masks of gold. In front, placed under a huge dome in the uterus of the extras play a variety of biblical scenes (the banquet, the worship of a golden statue, the felling of a tree…), while the King Neb’, played by Sheck Wes and only dressed in purple, flutters, creeps and growls like a demon-possessed (in a very Yeezus).

We don’t always understand what’s happening — especially because, incomprehensibly, the giant screens are turned off — but it was dazzling, although the vastness of the Hollywood Bowl and the freshness of the air (and it has to be said, the sometimes abstruse of the text) limit the enthusiasm of the public. It is only at the very end, when at the end of hundreds of young people, they also dress in robes of beige, go in the bays to join their arms raised to those of the spectators, just the beginning of the communion snaps back into place, leaving us to go on this beautiful print. With a question in mind : what will be the next surprise of NebuKanye ?