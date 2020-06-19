“It was the right decision’: Angelina Jolie explains why she left Brad Pitt

In 2016, the world, the people trembled, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced his intention of divorcing. The world imagined to be inseparable, but after twelve years of relationship, the two stars had decided to leave. This is only in 2019 that the divorce of the mythical couple was really pronounced. The procedures page is turned, and Brad Pitt, who have returned often to visit their children during the confinement , Angelina Jolie decides to break the silence and talk about the topic in an interview with Vogue this Friday, June 19. She does not regret anything.

“It was the right decision “, “she says in the magazine four after leaving Brad Pitt. She believes that her children behaved like “six young, very courageous and very strong “. They, obviously, remain the priority of the mother. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some people took advantage of my silence, and the children see who is writing about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth “says the actress, who recalls that she left Brad Pitt “for your family to get better “.

A great tribe

A very large family, because, in addition to having given birth to three children, Shiloh, aged between 12 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 years of age, the actress has adopted three children : Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15 years. She said that adopted children should never “losing contact with their original “. “They have roots that you don’t have to. Honor to them. To learn from them. This is the most amazing trip to do together “starts in Vogue Angelina Jolie.

